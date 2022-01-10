CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
AP Top Political News at 12:59 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll

Biden shied away from news conferences, interviews in Year 1

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

Ohio Rep. Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel request for interview

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will seek reelection

Biden’s low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20

Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote

NY Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recovering after positive COVID test

