AP Top Political News at 11:30 p.m. EST

Bidens pack carrots, apples into boxes during food bank stop
For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making
After Biden’s first year, the virus and disunity rage on
AP FACT CHECK: Trump seeds race animus with COVID falsehood
Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102
By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden’s first year
Biden, new Japanese prime minister to meet virtually Friday
Election overhaul in Alaska aimed at reducing partisanship
Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks
Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.