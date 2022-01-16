AP Top Political News at 11:30 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
January 16, 2022

Bidens pack carrots, apples into boxes during food bank stop

For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making

After Biden’s first year, the virus and disunity rage on

AP FACT CHECK: Trump seeds race animus with COVID falsehood

Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden’s first year

Biden, new Japanese prime minister to meet virtually Friday

Election overhaul in Alaska aimed at reducing partisanship

Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

