AP Top Political News at 9:15 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

Analysis: Biden finds inflation overshadows strong economy

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

Supreme Court won’t speed challenge to Texas abortion limits

Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot jailed until trial

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

Schumer: ‘We made progress’ on voting bill, filibuster rules

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to ‘Americans’

Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark: AP-NORC poll

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

