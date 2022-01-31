AP Top Political News at 11:17 p.m. EST

All-out effort to keep Biden COVID-free; no ‘normal’ yet
Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN
AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
FBI chief: Threat from China ‘more brazen’ than ever before
Biden issues an infrastructure ‘roadmap’ to help spend $1T
Biden names Qatar major non-NATO ally as energy crisis looms
Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right
Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine
EPA restores rule to limit power-plant mercury emissions
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.