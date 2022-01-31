CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:17 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All-out effort to keep Biden COVID-free; no ‘normal’ yet

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots

US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed

FBI chief: Threat from China ‘more brazen’ than ever before

Biden issues an infrastructure ‘roadmap’ to help spend $1T

Biden names Qatar major non-NATO ally as energy crisis looms

Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right

Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine

EPA restores rule to limit power-plant mercury emissions

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up