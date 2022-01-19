CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 12:00 AM

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents

Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine, warns Putin

Biden blasts GOP as lacking a message heading into midterms

Biden says nation weary from COVID but rising with him in WH

Pentagon releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike

AP FACT CHECK: Biden puffs up claims of virus, job gains

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Biden considers restoring terror listing of Yemen’s Houthis

Biden’s news conference takes abrupt, lengthy turn

