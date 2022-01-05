AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EST The Associated Press

US pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings Biden urges concern but not alarm in US as omicron…

US pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings Biden urges concern but not alarm in US as omicron rises Manchin still a no, Biden’s $2T bill on Dems’ back burner US military coalition in Syria takes out rocket launch sites Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Trump cancels Florida press conference scheduled for Jan. 6 Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police High court confirms justices have received COVID-19 booster Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.