ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden, Congress mark a year since violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

‘Hatred in the eyes’: How racist rage animated Jan. 6 riots

A year after Jan. 6, Congress more deeply divided than ever

‘I trusted the President’: Jan. 6 rioters in their own words

The AP Interview: Pelosi says ‘democracy won’ on Jan. 6

US, Germany say Russia poses ‘urgent’ challenge to stability

US prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure

What if? Path was uncertain if Pence objected to Biden’s win

CDC urges ‘up to date’ shots; no ‘fully vaccinated’ change

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

Here's how DHS's risk center responds to threats like ransomware

