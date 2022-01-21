AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine Democrats eye new…

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill Analysis: Biden finds inflation overshadows strong economy Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating Supreme Court won’t speed challenge to Texas abortion limits Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot jailed until trial Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump Schumer: ‘We made progress’ on voting bill, filibuster rules McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to ‘Americans’ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.