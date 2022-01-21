AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EST

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China
Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine
Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill
Analysis: Biden finds inflation overshadows strong economy
Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating
Supreme Court won’t speed challenge to Texas abortion limits
Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot jailed until trial
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Schumer: ‘We made progress’ on voting bill, filibuster rules
McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to ‘Americans’
