AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

Analysis: Biden finds inflation overshadows strong economy

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

Supreme Court won’t speed challenge to Texas abortion limits

Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot jailed until trial

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

Schumer: ‘We made progress’ on voting bill, filibuster rules

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to ‘Americans’

