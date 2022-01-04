Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education
Jan. 6 attack posed loyalty test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge
Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill
Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story
Biden pushed to speak out more as US democracy concerns grow
Investigation of journalists by Customs unit is under review
NY governor seek term limits, ban on officials’ extra income
Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.