AP Top Political News at 11:41 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Divided no more? Court opening may draw Democrats together

EXPLAINER: Russia’s risky options beyond full Ukraine attack

Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback

Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law

Russian roar on Ukraine rings hollow to Latin America allies

Kansas man charged with threatening Biden held in Md. jail

Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law

US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

