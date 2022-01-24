Advisors, Outsource These 6 Administrative Tasks

If your financial advisory firm is struggling to make time for essential administrative tasks, outsourcing to a virtual assistant may…

If your financial advisory firm is struggling to make time for essential administrative tasks, outsourcing to a virtual assistant may be a great option. Hiring qualified specialists can save you time and money and spare you the stress of trying to do everything yourself.

Understanding which duties should be performed in house and which can be outsourced is a critical component of running your business successfully. Activities related to client account information, transfer of assets or money movement should be kept in house. By outsourcing other administrative tasks to a virtual assistant, you can focus on generating revenue and running the business.

If you feel that you don’t need to outsource these duties now, keep in mind that as you acquire more clients, your time for administrative tasks will shrink. Here are six tasks advisors can take off their plate by outsourcing:

— CRM data cleanup.

— Initial sales inquiries.

— Tracking leads and follow-up.

— Social media strategy and management.

— Calendar and email management.

— Project management.

CRM Data Cleanup

If your customer relationship management data isn’t actually helping you manage client relationships or your business, then the data you’re maintaining is probably inaccurate or out of date. Cleaning up CRM data is a good task to delegate to an assistant.

Before you do that, though, you’ll want to build a framework for how the data is maintained. Develop three to five best practices and a training document that outlines how you want the data cleaned up and restructured, pointing out which information is most vital to have.

An effective cleanout of your CRM data will ultimately help you manage your client information more efficiently and deliver a better experience to your clients.

Initial Sales Inquiries

When prospective clients first contact you to learn more about your services, their requests can be routed to a virtual assistant from a well-rated outsourcing service. A well-prepared outsourced professional can save you time pre-qualifying leads and leave room for other client-related activities.

Train your assistant on the kind of clients you prefer to work with, the firm’s values and the type of questions that will garner the information you need on each prospect. Then create a sales road map and script for the assistant to use to prequalify any leads that come in.

Once you’ve trained this professional on the business, you may find other tasks to delegate as well. You may also be able to get feedback from the assistant on what’s working well and what could be improved.

Tracking Leads and Follow-Up

As your steady stream of leads flows in, you’ll need a clear way to manage it. An assistant can track leads in your CRM and make your outreach to them more timely and proactive, which helps you appear more responsive to your clients’ needs. The assistant should track the number of sales inquiries coming in, as well as where prospective clients are in the sales funnel.

Social Media Strategy and Management

Because social media is time-consuming and requires a separate set of skills and standards, hiring a specialist is often the best option. Outsourcing to a professional means trusting your firm’s social media messaging to someone who has experience in advertising, marketing and developing new ideas and strategies to drive engagement.

Share your social media goals with the virtual assistant you’re planning to hire to find out how their set of skills can best generate the type of engagement you want to see. Then together you can craft the right strategy to meet your goals. And always run any advertising by your compliance department.

Calendar and Email Management

Outsourcing your practice’s scheduling can help you manage appointments, meetings and emails, setting you up for a productive day. Establish parameters for appointments and communications before outsourcing these responsibilities, and you will save time that can be devoted to other tasks.

Project Management

The ability to manage tasks and deliverables for clients is at the core of any service-based business, and project management sets the framework for a project’s scope, schedule and resources. Outsourcing project management tasks to the right assistant not only can provide insights to help your firm stay on track with client deliverables, but you also will always know what stage a particular project is in.

Today’s virtual assistant is more astute in various areas of business than the traditional assistant of 20 years ago. Training in this area may be a challenge if you’re not familiar with project management methodology, but you can seek out an assistant who has this level of experience and is ready to hit the ground running. With the right vetting of your new hire, training will be minor in terms of what the project entails and what deliverables need to be designed.

Managing a growing practice is a full-time, all-consuming responsibility that many independent financial advisors find challenging to handle on their own and in a way that leads to their firm’s success. Outsourcing administrative tasks bridges the gap between functionality and flexibility, giving firm owners more time to concentrate on key activities without compromising efficiency — and without putting in 70-hour work weeks.

