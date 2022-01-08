8 short squeeze stocks that could take off in February:

These stocks have the right setup to initiate a short squeeze. In the past year, short squeezes have accounted for…

These stocks have the right setup to initiate a short squeeze.

In the past year, short squeezes have accounted for some of the biggest headlines on Wall Street. Groups of online traders on Reddit and other social media platforms repeatedly orchestrated targeted buying campaigns in attempt to trigger massive short squeezes in some of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks. A short squeeze is a large, short-term spike in a stock’s share price generated when a significant number of short sellers are forced to exit their positions at once by buying stock. Here are eight potential short squeeze stocks to watch in February, according to market analysis firm Ortex Analytics.

View Inc. (ticker: VIEW)

View designs and sells smart windows that reduce energy consumption. The company went public via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Since the merger, the stock has dropped from around $9 to less than $3 per share as of market close on Jan. 31. In January, View said it will be issuing restated financial statements sometime in the first quarter, which is a potential short squeeze catalyst. The company first announced that it found “material errors” in its accounting in November. Ortex estimates that about 40% of VIEW’s float, or free-trading shares, is held in short positions as of Feb. 1, up from just 7.5% in April 2021.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Gogo provides broadband connectivity to the aviation industry. Gogo shares are up more than 20% in the past six months, but the stock has come down from its largest gains since the company raised its long-term revenue growth guidance in September. The stock will likely remain volatile and highly exposed to the ongoing pandemic, especially the business travel market. In January, Gogo announced that it completed a seven-tower 5G test bed and said it plans to add additional sites throughout the first half of 2022, ahead of a planned 5G launch in the second half of the year. Gogo’s short interest is about 39% of its float.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging owns and operates electric vehicle charging equipment. The stock started to draw attention from short sellers when it rallied from about $2 in mid-2020 to more than $60 per share in January 2021. Prominent short seller and Citron Research editor Andrew Left called Blink a “total scheme” and a “joke” back in November 2020 and said the stock should be trading for less than $10. Since that time, Blink’s short interest has grown to about 40% of its float, even after the company’s January 2022 announcement of a deal to supply EV chargers to General Motors Co. (GM) dealerships in North America, a move that bolstered the company’s case as a growth play.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a potential treatment for chronic liver disease. Intercept has a major potential short squeeze catalyst coming sometime in the next two months, when it is expected to report phase 3 data on obeticholic acid, or OCA, in treating patients with compensated cirrhosis. Short sellers are betting a Food and Drug Administration approval for OCA is a long shot. So far, they have made a killing betting against Intercept’s struggling stock, which is down by more than 50% in the past year. Intercept’s short interest stands at about 33% of its float.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

Apollo Medical is a health care management company that specializes in maximizing the efficiency of physicians, health plans and hospitals. Short sellers recognized an opportunity in Apollo in 2021 after the stock rallied from less than $30 to about $113 per share in about three months. Much of those gains occurred after the stock was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index in June, and short sellers are likely skeptical of the big run. Ortex estimates that about 42% of the stock’s float is held in short positions, making it an excellent candidate for a short squeeze.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS)

Dillard’s is one of the largest U.S. department stores. Short sellers likely see brick-and-mortar department stores facing an uphill battle competing against Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and other online retailers in the long term. Meanwhile, Dillard’s faces margin pressures from inflation and rising labor costs in the near term. Dillard’s reported a big earnings beat in November, but analysts anticipate sales and earnings growth will become much more difficult as industry inventory levels normalize. With expectations low for 2022, another surprise earnings beat could trigger a short squeeze. DDS’s short interest is about 62% of its float, according to Ortex.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO)

Portillo’s is a Chicago-style hot dog and Italian beef restaurant chain that went public back in October. While many other top 2021 initial public offering stocks are struggling, Portillo’s stock is still up about 33% from its $20 IPO price as of market close on Jan. 31. That being said, the stock has dropped more than 20% following the company’s first quarterly earnings report in November. Portillo’s reported an 8.8% year-over-year drop in operating income during the quarter that ended Sept. 26 and was forced to raise prices to offset rising commodity and labor costs. Short sellers have had some big winners among other recent IPO stocks, and Portillo’s short interest is already at 32% of its float.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

SmileDirectClub has been one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market since it completed its IPO in 2019. One reason SmileDirectClub is such a popular short bet is because of how successful short sellers have been betting against the stock up to this point. The company went public at $23 per share, and roughly two years later it is trading for less than $3. However, many of the biggest short squeezes of the past year have involved stocks initially priced at less than $5. Ortex estimates that about 32% of SmileDirectClub’s float is held in short positions.

8 short squeeze stocks that could take off in February:

— View Inc. (VIEW)

— Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

— Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

— Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

— Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

— Dillard’s Inc. (DDS)

— Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO)

— SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

More from U.S. News

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for January

3 Hot Stocks to Buy Now

The Top 10 Largest Private Equity Firms in the World

8 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Take Off in February originally appeared on usnews.com