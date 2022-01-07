7 Signs Your Financial Advisor Is Terrible

It’s every investor’s nightmare — squirreling away as much money as possible only to later discover part of it was…

It’s every investor’s nightmare — squirreling away as much money as possible only to later discover part of it was squandered in fees, commissions and unsuitable investments a financial advisor made.

That happens all too often, even in the post-Bernie Madoff era.

With all the legalese and hidden clauses in financial paperwork, you can’t always tell who really has your best interests at heart when you first meet or begin working with an advisor.

Here are some signs you have a bad financial advisor:

— They are a part-time fiduciary.

— They get money from multiple sources.

— They charge excessive fees.

— They claim exclusivity.

— They don’t have a customized plan.

— You always have to call them.

— They ignore you or your spouse.

They Are a Part-Time Fiduciary

Before signing any paperwork, you need to know how an advisor gets paid. Some advisors are hybrids, serving as fee-earning fiduciaries part of the time and broker-dealers making commissions the rest of the time. This is of key concern because only fiduciaries are legally required to put their clients’ best interests before their own.

If the “advisor” is dually registered as both a broker and a fiduciary, turn and run, says Larry Miles, president and CEO of Choreo, an audit, tax and consulting service formerly known as RSM US Wealth Management LLC.

Brokers earn commissions paid by vendors, such as a mutual fund, insurance or real estate company, for selling their product to an investor. So instead of a low-cost fund, brokers can sell one that is more expensive but still “suitable” for the investor.

“The title ‘dually registered’ further confuses investors because you can wear both hats,” Miles says. “So it’s always which hat are you wearing right now?”

Most financial professionals usually fall into one of two camps, product- or planning-focused. A planning-focused advisor should be willing to build a big-picture plan that is independent of the products used within it. Product-focused advisors, on the other hand, are generally more focused on selling a product for a commission and may try to create a plan to fit the product.

Although they seem similar, fee-based advisors may charge fees and commissions for products they sell, whereas fee-only advisors receive compensation for their advice and don’t accept any fees or commissions from product sales.

For an advisor who is required to represent only your interests, go with a registered investment advisor, or RIA. RIAs must always place their clients’ interests ahead of their own and disclose any potential conflicts.

They Get Money From Multiple Sources

You can find out about all sources of an advisor’s compensation by asking for a copy of Form ADV, which all financial advisors who recommend investments must fill out to register their license with the Securities and Exchange Commission or the state where they do business. This form includes the advisor’s fee schedule and any other compensation, such as a kickback for referring a client to an attorney, Miles says.

By reviewing this form, you’ll know whether the advisor receives commissions or not. To find out more about an advisor’s company, Miles suggests googling Form ADV Part 2 with the term “investment adviser registration” and the company’s name. The form will disclose all of the company’s business activities. Review any checked boxes on the form.

“If they are also an insurance broker or a broker-dealer, it’s a yellow flag that you want to look into because it creates a conflict of interest,” he says.

They Charge Excessive Fees

What a financial professional charges can vary according to the type of advice, whether for retirement investing or some other future goal, and how often advice is sought. Unfortunately, there isn’t an industry standard, so every advisor is different, Miles says. He suggests investors pay an hourly or fixed fee for advice about asset allocation and investment selection, but more for estate or financial planning.

You should be paying no more than 0.25% to an advisor for your asset allocation and investment selection, Miles says. “Otherwise, you are paying too much no matter if you have $10,000 or $10 million.”

Advisors may charge different fees for different services. For example, they may charge a 1% annual asset management fee that is paid in either monthly or quarterly installments, plus an additional fee to build a financial plan. This latter fee may start at $500 or cost as much as several thousand dollars depending on the complexity of the plan.

Either way, get an invoice to see how much you are paying, says Carrie Catlin, principal at Fenway Financial Advisors in Boston.

They Claim Exclusivity

Beware of any advisor who claims to have a lock on certain investments, Miles says. “If your advisor promises to get you into investments that only he or she (or their firm) can access, that’s another lie.”

Kristin Hull, CEO and founder of Nia Impact Advisors in Oakland, California, says it’s also a red flag if an advisor seems “to know everything” rather than referring to colleagues who might specialize in one asset class or another.

They Don’t Have a Customized Plan

An advisor who only offers a one-size-fits-all plan or product is also cause for concern. Typically, that product or plan is sold by someone who makes a commission on the sale and has to hit a new quota each month. When an advisor’s answer to your questions always seems to circle back to “buy this,” it’s a good sign that the advisor is trying to make your needs fit a product rather than finding products to fit your customized plan.

One way to get a sense of what you might be getting: Ask the advisor to show you a sample portfolio before you begin, Hull says.

And make sure you share similar goals. Ask, “How will you measure my success if I choose to work with you?” Catlin says.

You Always Have to Call Them

Another sign of a bad advisor is if you always have to call them, and they never call you. “Advisors should be proactive,” Miles says. “They should reach out to you just to check in and see how you’re doing.”

Too often advisors try to fly under the radar and avoid those tough conversations with clients by not reaching out when markets get volatile or things don’t go as well as planned. That is unfortunate because it’s in the hard times that an advisor’s value can really shine.

They Ignore You or Your Spouse

If you notice your advisor always directing his or her attention to only one of the people in the room when you and your partner come to meetings together, you’re not talking to the right advisor. Both male and female advisors are culpable of ignoring one spouse in favor of the other, and the spouse in question can be male or female, too.

Even if one of you takes the lead on financial decisions, if you both take the time to show up to a meeting, the advisor should give you each a voice. Your advisor should treat you as equals and ensure everyone in the room is on the same page.

