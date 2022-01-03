3 Hot Stocks to Buy Now

Although pandemic and global supply chain woes continue to be undercurrents affecting the stock market, the bulk of investors’ attention…

Although pandemic and global supply chain woes continue to be undercurrents affecting the stock market, the bulk of investors’ attention seems to have shifted to trying to price in rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy. The uncertainty has led to some wild swings recently, and the S&P 500 closed on Jan. 28 down more than 7% on the year.

Although that repricing may keep the market volatile for some time, some themes haven’t changed. As the economy continues to recover — the underlying reason for all that inflation — companies with exposure to rising commodities prices, surging demand for electric vehicles and the national push to improve infrastructure stand to make money for investors.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The recent market pullback hasn’t dampened this investment case, but it has created potential entry points for investors who want to buy shares at a bargain.

With that backdrop in mind, here are three hot stocks to buy right now:

— Caterpillar Inc. (ticker: CAT)

— Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

— Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

This construction and mining machinery stalwart benefits from two trends: the move toward value stocks and cyclical stocks — both of which tend to trade along with ups and downs in the business cycle. Rising commodity prices and the need for CAT, nickel, lithium and other metals for the transition to renewable energy means miners will need Caterpillar’s dump trucks, hydraulic shovels and drill rigs. Another tail wind is the recently signed infrastructure bill, which will benefit construction companies that buy Caterpillar’s dozers, excavators and pavers.

“CAT historically performs best when the broad market is favoring value cyclical companies and the economy is expanding,” says Matt Erickson, senior portfolio manager at Polaris Wealth Advisory Group.

Before the recent market pullback, supply chain issues and a preference for high copper in the second half of last year weighed on Caterpillar’s shares. But those supply chain woes are already priced into the stock after “exaggerated selling,” Erickson says. He also points to the company’s improving current and forward price-earnings ratios and its PEG ratio, a metric that calibrates the price-earnings ratio against growth.

Caterpillar’s full-year sales hit $51 billion in 2021, up 22% from 2020, as customers bought more equipment and services and dealers held their inventories about steady instead of decreasing them as they did in 2020, the company announced on Jan. 28. Consensus estimates among analysts show that revenue could top $56 billion this year.

“The backdrop of improved macroeconomic conditions for cyclical value companies paired with a pullback in CAT and attractive fundamentals provide a great entry point into one of our favorite stocks for 2022,” Erickson says. growth stocksTesla Inc. (

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

), the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker, has lost favor with investors recently amid the switch from growth stocks to LAC. But there are plenty of other ways to get exposure to demand for electric vehicles.

Lithium miners offer one avenue as the silvery-white metal is crucial for batteries for electric vehicles and utility-scale renewable energy, such as that from solar and wind farms. In just one part of that market, global sales of passenger electric vehicles could rise to 14 million in 2025 from 3.1 million in 2020, according to energy research group BloombergNEF. To meet global demand, annual lithium production will have to quadruple to 2 million metric tons between 2020 to 2030, according to commodity price reporting agency Fastmarkets.

Lithium Americas is one miner aiming to help fill the deficit with projects in Argentina and the U.S. The company says it’s targeting production this year at an Argentina property, where it has partnered with established producer and battery maker Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. (GNENF). Lithium Americas is further bulking up its presence in the market with a recent purchase of Millennial Lithium Corp., which has also been working in Argentina. Lithium Americas also has a significant lithium project in Nevada.

“With global lithium shortages against massive demand and their synergies with Tesla, this is a great stock to own,” Andy DeFrancesco, CEO of SOL Global Investments Corp. (SOLCF), says of Lithium Americas. TSLAvalue names“Given that we are entering a period of a great deal of market uncertainty with global political tensions, inflationary pressures and the likelihood of Fed monetary policy tightening, a move to higher quality and more stable companies seems to be a prudent move,” says Robert Johnson, finance professor at Creighton University.

It would be hard to argue Berkshire Hathaway is not such a company. Also, because it’s a diversified conglomerate — owning cyclical companies involved in railroad transportation and along with consumer staples companies that sell items people need regardless of the state of the economy — it can be thought of as a more defensive play, unlike Caterpillar and Lithium Americas.

Johnson adds that compared with the rest of the market, the firm’s valuation is attractive based on price-earnings ratios and its PEG ratio.

The company also has a legendary management team led by

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

. “In times of uncertainty, I want these kinds of experts making capital allocation decisions,” Johnson says.

One caution about Berkshire Hathaway is that because of its diversification, it’s not likely to outperform during times when growth stocks are popular. Then again, it’s about as far away from a risky startup or BRK.B as investors can get.

“This year could make investors, especially retail ones, realize that meme stocks are just a very limited term frenzy,” says Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Group. “This, in turn, would shift the focus toward fundamentally strong stocks.”

energyWarren Buffett

More from U.S. News

9 Best Green Stocks to Buy for 2022

8 Best-Performing Fidelity Funds for Retirement

Uranium Stocks and ETFs: 5 Ways to Invest in Uranium

3 Hot Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com