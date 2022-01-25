25 Best Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

No degree? No problem.
If you’d rather not spend years in college, there are plenty of job opportunities for those without a degree. These include positions open to those with only a high school diploma as well as careers that require some postsecondary education and training.
Keep reading to see the 25 top jobs for those without a college degree, according to our 100 Best Jobs ranking. All occupational data comes from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
25. Maintenance and Repair Worker
Median salary: $40,850
Unemployment rate: 7.7%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 117,000
General maintenance and repair workers typically learn their skills on the job. They may complete a variety of basic repair tasks on equipment, utility systems, flooring and more.
Learn more about maintenance and repair workers.
24. Flight Attendant
Median salary: $59,050
Unemployment rate: 22.1%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 31,100
As an occupation hard hit by the pandemic, jobs for flight attendants are expected to bounce back during the upcoming decade. These workers have a perfect position for anyone who loves to travel. They assist airline passengers as well as conduct preflight inspections and respond to any emergency situations that may arise.
Learn more about flight attendants.
23. Community Health Worker
Median salary: $42,000
Unemployment rate: 3.1%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 13,500
Community health workers promote health and wellness and may be involved in community-wide outreach or focus on specific groups such as families or college students. The BLS estimates this career will see 21% employment growth between 2020 and 2030, and a high school diploma may be the only educational requirement for many positions.
Learn more about community health workers.
22. Taxi Driver
Median salary: $32,320
Unemployment rate: 26%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 180,600
Taxi drivers may need a state or municipal license in addition to a driver’s license. However, once they have that, they can get to work offering rides to people who need a lift to appointments, shopping, jobs and more. It’s a job that has high unemployment now but is expected to see significant growth in the years to come.
Learn more about taxi drivers.
21. Medical Secretary
Median salary: $37,350
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 64,900
You don’t need an education in health care to work as a medical secretary. These professionals may answer phones, check in patients and manage supplies in medical offices or similar settings.
Learn more about medical secretaries.
20. Ophthalmic Medical Technician
Median salary: $37,940
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 8,700
Anyone who’s been to the eye doctor is likely familiar with the work of ophthalmic medical technicians. They administer vision tests, apply eye drops and measure eye pressure, among other things.
Learn more about ophthalmic medical technicians.
19. Bartender
Median salary: $24,960
Unemployment rate: 30.7%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 159,900
Bartenders mix cocktails and serve drinks in restaurants and lounges across the country. There are no formal education requirements for this job, but bartenders may take classes to help them understand government regulations, learn how to mix drinks and improve their skills.
Learn more about bartenders.
18. Firefighter
Median salary: $52,500
Unemployment rate: 1.9%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 26,900
Firefighters generally need to pass written and physical exams before they can start working, but there is no degree requirement. On the job, these professionals respond to emergency calls, prepare incident reports and maintain equipment.
Learn more about firefighters.
17. Delivery Truck Driver
Median salary: $37,050
Unemployment rate: 7.4%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 101,100
Ordering online was the preferred shopping method for many people even before the pandemic hit, and delivery truck drivers are the professionals who make sure packages arrive safely. You don’t need a degree for this occupation, but you will need a good driving record and some on-the-job training.
Learn more about delivery truck drivers.
16. Solar Photovoltaic Installer
Median salary: $46,470
Unemployment rate: N/A
Expected new job openings by 2030: 6,100
Solar photovoltaic installers are technicians who assemble and maintain solar panels that create renewable energy. They may work on residential or commercial properties, and they have one of the best construction jobs, according to U.S. News Best Jobs rankings.
Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.
15. Restaurant Cook
Median salary: $28,800
Unemployment rate: 16.4%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 563,500
Foodies may find being a restaurant cook is the right job for them. These workers are needed in establishments catering to a variety of tastes and cuisines, and cooks may be self-taught or go through a training program.
Learn more about restaurant cooks.
14. Security Guard
Median salary: $31,050
Unemployment rate: 7.7%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 154,200
Security guards can find employment in a variety of settings. They may be employed to screen passengers for transit services, watch over customers and employees during business hours or secure buildings and warehouses after hours.
Learn more about security guards.
13. Actor
Median salary: $43,760
Unemployment rate: N/A
Expected new job openings by 2030: 16,700
You don’t have to be on the Hollywood A-list to make a living as an actor. Professionals are needed for commercials, web productions, training videos and more. A formal education isn’t required to act, but some do pursue an education in the arts before launching their career.
Learn more about actors.
12. Electrician
Median salary: $56,900
Unemployment rate: 6.2%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 66,100
Electricians don’t need degrees, but they do have to complete extensive training as an apprentice before they can be licensed to work independently. Licensed workers install and maintain electrical systems in businesses and residences.
Learn more about electricians.
11. Insurance Sales Agent
Median salary: $52,180
Unemployment rate: 4.2%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 35,500
Although insurance sales agents typically need to be licensed by their state, a college degree isn’t required. These workers may sell a variety of insurance products or specialize in a certain area such as life, property or health coverage.
Learn more about insurance sales agents.
10. Computer Support Specialist
Median salary: $52,690
Unemployment rate: 5%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 58,000
Tech-savvy people may find that jobs as computer support specialists are right for them. These workers help troubleshoot technology problems such as difficulty logging into a system or malfunctioning software. They may assist others via phone, chat, email or face-to-face.
Learn more about computer support specialists
9. Medical Assistant
Median salary: $35,850
Unemployment rate: 5.8%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 132,600
Medical assistants don’t need a degree to do their job, which includes measuring vital signs, gathering patient data and maintaining records. This is a career option that has traditionally been marked by low unemployment and significant growth.
Learn more about medical assistants.
8. Landscaper and Groundskeeper
Median salary: $31,730
Unemployment rate: 2.9%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 85,000
Working as a landscaper or groundskeeper can be a good option for those who want an active job that lets them be outside. Grounds maintenance workers may mow lawns, plant flowerbeds and trim hedges, among other duties.
Learn more about landscapers and groundskeepers.
7. Massage Therapist
Median salary: $43,620
Unemployment rate: 17.6%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 46,500
Massage therapy can be used for a variety of reasons, such as to promote relaxation or heal from an injury. While postsecondary training is required to become a massage therapist, these workers don’t need a degree.
Learn more about massage therapists.
6. Recreation and Fitness Worker
Median salary: $31,250
Unemployment rate: 17.6%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 179,500
From leading group classes to working with clients one-on-one, recreation and fitness workers have an engaging and dynamic career. While a degree isn’t needed, professional certification through an industry group may expand job opportunities. This is another career that suffered from high unemployment during the pandemic but is projected to have impressive future growth, per the BLS.
Learn more about recreation and fitness workers.
5. Wind Turbine Technician
Median salary: $56,230
Unemployment rate: N/A
Expected new job openings by 2030: 4,700
Technical schools offer training for the wind turbine technicians who are responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing turbines that provide renewable energy. Windtechs may also learn their trade via on-the-job training.
Learn more about wind turbine technicians.
4. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse
Median salary: $48,820
Unemployment rate: 3.8%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 63,800
Depending on the state, these professionals are known as either licensed practical nurses or licensed vocational nurses. They usually have a postsecondary certificate or diploma and perform basic patient care duties.
Learn more about licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.
2. Personal Care Aide (Tie)
Median salary: $27,080
Unemployment rate: 7.4%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 1,129,900
Job opportunities for personal care aides are expected to be plentiful in the years to come as the country’s population ages and people need help staying in their homes. Personal care aides may provide companionship as well as assist with daily tasks such as cooking and cleaning.
Learn more about personal care aides.
2. Home Health Aide (Tie)
Median salary: $27,080
Unemployment rate: 6.9%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 1,129,900
Home health aides provide essential services to senior and those with chronic conditions or disabilities. They may measure vital signs, monitor medication usage and help with activities of daily living such as bathing and eating.
Learn more about home health aides.
1. Patrol Officer
Median salary: $65,540
Unemployment rate: 0.8%
Expected new job openings by 2030: 48,600
With low unemployment and high wages, patrol officers have a top job for those without a college degree. They may direct traffic, patrol areas and investigate crashes after completing a training academy.
Learn more aboutpatrol officers.
Best jobs that don’t require a degree:
— Patrol officer.
— Home health aide.
— Personal care aide.
— Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse.
— Wind turbine technician.
— Recreation and fitness worker.
— Massage therapist.
— Landscaper and groundskeeper.
— Medical assistant.
— Computer support specialist.
— See the full list.
More from U.S. News
25 Best Jobs That Pay More Than $100K
Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance
25 Best Jobs That Don?t Require a College Degree originally appeared on usnews.com