25 Best Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

If you’d rather not spend years in college, there are plenty of job opportunities for those without a degree. These include positions open to those with only a high school diploma as well as careers that require some postsecondary education and training.

Keep reading to see the 25 top jobs for those without a college degree, according to our 100 Best Jobs ranking. All occupational data comes from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

25. Maintenance and Repair Worker

Median salary: $40,850

Unemployment rate: 7.7%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 117,000

General maintenance and repair workers typically learn their skills on the job. They may complete a variety of basic repair tasks on equipment, utility systems, flooring and more.

Learn more about maintenance and repair workers.

24. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $59,050

Unemployment rate: 22.1%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 31,100

As an occupation hard hit by the pandemic, jobs for flight attendants are expected to bounce back during the upcoming decade. These workers have a perfect position for anyone who loves to travel. They assist airline passengers as well as conduct preflight inspections and respond to any emergency situations that may arise.

Learn more about flight attendants.

23. Community Health Worker

Median salary: $42,000

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 13,500

Community health workers promote health and wellness and may be involved in community-wide outreach or focus on specific groups such as families or college students. The BLS estimates this career will see 21% employment growth between 2020 and 2030, and a high school diploma may be the only educational requirement for many positions.

Learn more about community health workers.

22. Taxi Driver

Median salary: $32,320

Unemployment rate: 26%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 180,600

Taxi drivers may need a state or municipal license in addition to a driver’s license. However, once they have that, they can get to work offering rides to people who need a lift to appointments, shopping, jobs and more. It’s a job that has high unemployment now but is expected to see significant growth in the years to come.

Learn more about taxi drivers.

21. Medical Secretary

Median salary: $37,350

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 64,900

You don’t need an education in health care to work as a medical secretary. These professionals may answer phones, check in patients and manage supplies in medical offices or similar settings.

Learn more about medical secretaries.

20. Ophthalmic Medical Technician

Median salary: $37,940

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 8,700

Anyone who’s been to the eye doctor is likely familiar with the work of ophthalmic medical technicians. They administer vision tests, apply eye drops and measure eye pressure, among other things.

Learn more about ophthalmic medical technicians.

19. Bartender

Median salary: $24,960

Unemployment rate: 30.7%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 159,900

Bartenders mix cocktails and serve drinks in restaurants and lounges across the country. There are no formal education requirements for this job, but bartenders may take classes to help them understand government regulations, learn how to mix drinks and improve their skills.

Learn more about bartenders.

18. Firefighter

Median salary: $52,500

Unemployment rate: 1.9%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 26,900

Firefighters generally need to pass written and physical exams before they can start working, but there is no degree requirement. On the job, these professionals respond to emergency calls, prepare incident reports and maintain equipment.

Learn more about firefighters.

17. Delivery Truck Driver

Median salary: $37,050

Unemployment rate: 7.4%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 101,100

Ordering online was the preferred shopping method for many people even before the pandemic hit, and delivery truck drivers are the professionals who make sure packages arrive safely. You don’t need a degree for this occupation, but you will need a good driving record and some on-the-job training.

Learn more about delivery truck drivers.

16. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $46,470

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2030: 6,100

Solar photovoltaic installers are technicians who assemble and maintain solar panels that create renewable energy. They may work on residential or commercial properties, and they have one of the best construction jobs, according to U.S. News Best Jobs rankings.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

15. Restaurant Cook

Median salary: $28,800

Unemployment rate: 16.4%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 563,500

Foodies may find being a restaurant cook is the right job for them. These workers are needed in establishments catering to a variety of tastes and cuisines, and cooks may be self-taught or go through a training program.

Learn more about restaurant cooks.

14. Security Guard

Median salary: $31,050

Unemployment rate: 7.7%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 154,200

Security guards can find employment in a variety of settings. They may be employed to screen passengers for transit services, watch over customers and employees during business hours or secure buildings and warehouses after hours.

Learn more about security guards.

13. Actor

Median salary: $43,760

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2030: 16,700

You don’t have to be on the Hollywood A-list to make a living as an actor. Professionals are needed for commercials, web productions, training videos and more. A formal education isn’t required to act, but some do pursue an education in the arts before launching their career.

Learn more about actors.

12. Electrician

Median salary: $56,900

Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 66,100

Electricians don’t need degrees, but they do have to complete extensive training as an apprentice before they can be licensed to work independently. Licensed workers install and maintain electrical systems in businesses and residences.

Learn more about electricians.

11. Insurance Sales Agent

Median salary: $52,180

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 35,500

Although insurance sales agents typically need to be licensed by their state, a college degree isn’t required. These workers may sell a variety of insurance products or specialize in a certain area such as life, property or health coverage.

Learn more about insurance sales agents.

10. Computer Support Specialist

Median salary: $52,690

Unemployment rate: 5%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 58,000

Tech-savvy people may find that jobs as computer support specialists are right for them. These workers help troubleshoot technology problems such as difficulty logging into a system or malfunctioning software. They may assist others via phone, chat, email or face-to-face.

Learn more about computer support specialists

9. Medical Assistant

Median salary: $35,850

Unemployment rate: 5.8%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 132,600

Medical assistants don’t need a degree to do their job, which includes measuring vital signs, gathering patient data and maintaining records. This is a career option that has traditionally been marked by low unemployment and significant growth.

Learn more about medical assistants.

8. Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median salary: $31,730

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 85,000

Working as a landscaper or groundskeeper can be a good option for those who want an active job that lets them be outside. Grounds maintenance workers may mow lawns, plant flowerbeds and trim hedges, among other duties.

Learn more about landscapers and groundskeepers.

7. Massage Therapist

Median salary: $43,620

Unemployment rate: 17.6%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 46,500

Massage therapy can be used for a variety of reasons, such as to promote relaxation or heal from an injury. While postsecondary training is required to become a massage therapist, these workers don’t need a degree.

Learn more about massage therapists.

6. Recreation and Fitness Worker

Median salary: $31,250

Unemployment rate: 17.6%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 179,500

From leading group classes to working with clients one-on-one, recreation and fitness workers have an engaging and dynamic career. While a degree isn’t needed, professional certification through an industry group may expand job opportunities. This is another career that suffered from high unemployment during the pandemic but is projected to have impressive future growth, per the BLS.

Learn more about recreation and fitness workers.

5. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $56,230

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2030: 4,700

Technical schools offer training for the wind turbine technicians who are responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing turbines that provide renewable energy. Windtechs may also learn their trade via on-the-job training.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

4. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Median salary: $48,820

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 63,800

Depending on the state, these professionals are known as either licensed practical nurses or licensed vocational nurses. They usually have a postsecondary certificate or diploma and perform basic patient care duties.

Learn more about licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

2. Personal Care Aide (Tie)

Median salary: $27,080

Unemployment rate: 7.4%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 1,129,900

Job opportunities for personal care aides are expected to be plentiful in the years to come as the country’s population ages and people need help staying in their homes. Personal care aides may provide companionship as well as assist with daily tasks such as cooking and cleaning.

Learn more about personal care aides.

2. Home Health Aide (Tie)

Median salary: $27,080

Unemployment rate: 6.9%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 1,129,900

Home health aides provide essential services to senior and those with chronic conditions or disabilities. They may measure vital signs, monitor medication usage and help with activities of daily living such as bathing and eating.

Learn more about home health aides.

1. Patrol Officer

Median salary: $65,540

Unemployment rate: 0.8%

Expected new job openings by 2030: 48,600

With low unemployment and high wages, patrol officers have a top job for those without a college degree. They may direct traffic, patrol areas and investigate crashes after completing a training academy.

Learn more aboutpatrol officers.

