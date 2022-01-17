17 Top Travel Packing Cubes

Packing for a trip can sometimes be one of the most stressful parts of the travel experience. Maybe you want…

Packing for a trip can sometimes be one of the most stressful parts of the travel experience. Maybe you want to fit everything in a carry-on bag to save money on the checked baggage fee, keep your luggage with you to make a tight connection or you want to save some space for souvenirs. Whatever your reason, rather than toss everything in your suitcase, you’ll want to keep things organized.

Depending on your needs, length of your trip and the types of attire you will be packing, there are different types of packing cubes on the market. Here are the top packing cube options to consider, along with how to use packing cubes to pack light, maximize space in your suitcase and stay organized.

What Are Travel Packing Cubes?

Travel packing cubes are organizational containers for your suitcase. They are available in various shapes, sizes and materials. While some have a more durable construction, others come with a lightweight mesh, making them easy to store when you’re not traveling. Many packing cubes come with a compression feature, which can help you pack more without needing to upgrade your luggage to a larger size.

Travel packing cubes are primarily used to store clothing, but you can use them to organize just about anything. Simply place your items inside one of the cubes and zip up. If you have compression packing cubes, there will be an additional zipper that you can use to flatten items even more — these are best suited for clothing.

Whether you’re trying out different packing systems for travel or you simply want to enhance your tried-and-true system, travel packing cubes can help. Here are a few tips on how to use packing cubes, which you can adjust based on your travel plans and personal preferences:

— Choose your travel packing cubes based on the features that matter most to you.

— Avoid mesh packing cubes for things like dirty clothes or wet swimwear.

— Organize items as you would at home for easy access.

— Organize certain items based on your trip activities, such as working out, hiking or going to the pool or beach.

— If you’re traveling with a partner or children, purchase cubes of a different color for each family member for color-coded organization.

— If you’re checking a bag, be mindful of the extra weight you may be carrying compared to packing without the cubes.

— Consider buying more than one set, so you have more options based on the length of your trip and how much space you need.

With that information in mind, here are the top travel packing cubes compiled by U.S. News based on online reviews and travel expert opinions.

Away The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4): If you use Away luggage, these packing cubes are designed to fit perfectly. Even if you use another luggage brand, you’ll still get good value with this water-resistant nylon option. Travelers love the different color options, and you can choose between four cubes and six cubes, including black, blush, green and more. Each one is a different size, which can be especially useful for smaller items that you don’t want to mix with larger items. Away also has an add-on cube you can buy specifically for your shoes. The Insider cubes come with a mesh panel so it is easy to see the contents of each cube. This helpful feature keeps you from having to unzip every single cube to find what you need. The packing cubes store flat when you’re not using them.

[Away The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of Four): $45 or less. View deal.]

Paravel Packing Cube Quad: Travelers who are big on sustainability may consider this four-piece set from Paravel, which is made from recycled plastic water bottles. The set includes one large cube, one medium cube and two small cubes. The water-resistant material is coupled with fully transparent windows to give you a view of what’s inside, albeit in just one corner of the cube. Some travelers love the cubes so much that they’ve used them to organize their wardrobe at home. The cube quad comes in six different colors, including safari green, canyon yellow, bebop red and more. Paravel also allows you to personalize your cubes with a monogram of up to nine embroidered letters in a choice of 11 colors. Adding that monogram does cost an extra $25, though, and there are no returns on personalized cubes.

[Paravel Packing Cube Quad: $65. View deal.]

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes: Amazon Basics offers several packing cube sets based on your needs and budget. The highest-rated option is also the cheapest. Some users have remarked that the sizes work perfectly for different types of clothing and other items you might want to pack. The set comes in six different colors, including black, blue and gray. Crafted in polyester, these organizer cubes have a mesh panel for easy visibility and ventilation. Plus a webbing handle on each cube makes it easier to carry or arrange in your suitcase. There are four different sizes ? large, medium, small and slim ? making it easier to organize items of similar size or styles. Designed to be flattened when not in use, this set stores easily. If you’re looking for simple packing cubes on the cheap, this set could be the perfect fit.

[Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes: $23.50. View deal.]

Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Tech Cube Set: This three-pack set of travel packing cubes is made from nylon, and available in multiple colors including blue and green. You’ll receive a full cube and a half cube, as well as a folder, which you can use for dress shirts and slacks. You’ll get webbed handles for easy carrying, and the folder includes a folding board, which can help you avoid wrinkles. Some users remarked specifically about the ease of compressing their clothes using the folder. One of the best features of this set, however, is the lifetime warranty. You don’t have to worry about needing to fork over more cash to replace them if they break.

[Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Starter Set: $58.95 or less: View deal.]

REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set: This three-piece set from REI comes with one large, one medium and one small cube. It’s made from lightweight but strong ripstop nylon and finished with a water repellant on the outside. In reviews, travelers have mentioned their appreciation for the cubes’ durability. Each cube also includes an expansion zipper, which you can use to increase or decrease the size of your storage space significantly, depending on what you need. For example, the large cube can go from 14 liters to 21 liters in terms of space. This feature can come in handy if you take both long and short trips and want some flexibility with how much you can pack and still stay organized. Each cube also comes with both top and side handles, which can make it easier to handle when you’re packing, unpacking and expanding or compressing. REI offers three colors to choose from: deep marine, red smolder and tree lights sea olive.

[REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set: $44.95. View deal.]

Shacke Pak 5-Set Packing Cubes: The set features four packing cubes and one laundry bag, all made from water-resistant nylon material. The packing cubes are extra large, large, medium and small in size. Travelers praise the zipper quality and like that they can get up to 14 days of clothing into a carry-on bag by using the set. There are seven color options, including teal, green, pink and more. The top of each cube features an X design, with mesh panels filling the negative space. This makes it easier to see what’s stored, especially if you have smaller items that don’t fill up the whole length and width of the cube.

[Shacke 5-Set Packing Cubes: $21.99. View deal.]

eBags Classic 6-Piece Packing Cubes: This value set from eBags comes with one large, one medium, one small and three slim zip-around packing cubes. Travelers like having the variety, though some remarked that the large cube may be too big for shorter trips. Each cube is made from Techlite polyester fabric with a mesh top panel. With more cubes than some other sets, this option gives you a lot of organization. They come in six different colors, and they’re designed to fit together regardless of your brand of luggage. Additionally, each cube comes with a grab handle for easy mobility. If you want more cubes without needing to buy multiple sets, this one could be a great fit.

[eBags Classic 6-Piece Packing Cubes: $49.99. View deal.]

eBags Light Packing Cubes: This five-piece packing cube set comes with some features that make the packing process go a bit more smoothly, including spring-loaded mini frames that keep the cubes open for easy loading. Users love this feature because it makes it easier to pack and unpack their belongings. You’ll get two large cubes, two small cubes and one slim cube, all of which are made from lightweight Cordura nylon fabric and a mesh top. There’s also a small handle on each. The set comes in four different colors — coral, gray, black and blue — and the cubes are designed to fit together, regardless of which brand of suitcase you have.

[eBags 5-Piece Light Packing Cubes: $59.99. View deal.]

Leatherology Nested Travel Organizer: This premium three-piece set from Leatherology can be worth considering for travelers who prioritize durability and aesthetics. The cubes are designed from organic canvas and trimmed in Italian leather. Or, you can choose to upgrade to full-grain leather travel cubes. On the leather version, users love the craftsmanship and durability. Each cube has a water-resistant lining, a zipped mesh storage space and elastic loops for bottles, cords and other items. The large cube has two zippers for easier access, but the other sizes have one zipper. If you don’t want to buy the set, the cubes can be purchased individually. Prices range from $50 to $70 depending on size. Leatherology allows customers to monogram each handle with their initials, which can make it easier to tell your cubes apart from a partner’s. The canvas set comes in one color, but the leather set offers seven color options, including black onyx, rose, cognac and bordeaux. Unlike other travel packing cubes on this list, these are not machine-washable — the manufacturer recommends spot cleaning only.

[Leatherology Nested Traveler Organizer Trio in Canvas: $170 or less. View deal.]

Calpak 5-Piece Packing Cube Set: If style is important to you, this set by Calpak could be an excellent choice. The set includes one large cube, one medium cube, two small cubes and a water-resistant envelope pouch. The polyester cubes feature mostly mesh on one side but have various complex designs on the opposite side, including marble, cheetah, polka dots, clouds, daisies and more. If the mesh isn’t enough to help you know what’s in each, there’s a label panel on each cube for easy organization. There’s also a carrying handle for easy transport. Recent travelers praised the quality of the zipper and fabric. The set costs a bit more than others, but paying a little extra could be worth it for the unique water-resistant pouch and the fun designs.

[Calpak 5-Piece Packing Cube Set: $62. View deal.]

Bagail 6-Set Packing Cubes: This budget set comes with six cubes, giving you a lot of options for organizing your belongings. The cubes come in three sizes, including extra large, medium and slim — you’ll get two of each. Each cube comes with a mesh panel and a webbing carrying handle. And if you don’t like the idea of having fewer design options, Bagail gives you 14 of them to choose from, including black, blue and burgundy. According to Bagail, the fabric is high quality, but the manufacturer doesn’t recommend machine washing or drying them. Instead, it’s best to dry them in the shade after hand-washing. In other words, the inexpensive set may not be well-suited for dirty laundry but travelers have still recommended it as a solid choice for budget travelers.

[Bagail 6-Set Packing Cubes: $32.99 or less. View deal.]

EzPacking Starter Set: EzPacking offers single packing cubes and a couple of sets. The starter set is designed for carry-on luggage and includes four cubes: one large, one medium, one small and one extra small. Some users note that they love the versatility of the smaller cubes. The set is designed to hold up to one week’s worth of clothing, according to the manufacturer. Each cube has a clear design on all sides, making it easy to see what’s inside compared to other cubes with a mesh panel on just one side. The transparent plastic material is also more rigid than polyester and nylon fabric, which means these cubes can hold their shape better in your luggage. The cube’s frame, zipper and carrying handle come in nine different colors, including black, green, turquoise and more, so you can get separate sets for the family.

[EzPacking Starter Set: $60 or less. View deal.]

Yamiu Packing Cubes: This seven-piece economy set from Yamiu comes with four packing cubes — one large, one medium and two small — as well as a shoe bag, a large toiletry bag and a small TSA-approved toiletry bag. One traveler noted that the clear toiletry bags are larger than they look online. The set is available on Amazon, and comes in six different colors, such as black, blue and pink. The shoe bag is water-resistant, so you can also use it for wet or dirty clothing. The cubes are constructed from nylon fabric and include a mesh panel on the top, and the toiletry bags are made from PVC. The set also comes with a lifetime warranty.

[Yamiu Packing Cubes: $21.99 or less. View deal.]

Well Traveled 8-Piece Compression Packing Cubes: This set includes two large cubes, one medium cube, two small cubes, two accessory bags and one bag for either shoes or laundry. The large and medium cubes feature a patented design that allows you to use them as a regular packing cube or a compression cube, offering up to 60% in space savings. All of the compression cubes feature the extra zipper to help cut down on the amount of space you’re using, as well as luggage tag holders, so you can keep the contents of each cube labeled. The set also comes with 50 blank tag cards, so you don’t have to buy those separately. The twill fabric of the cubes is strong and water-resistant, with one user remarking that it’s a solid upgrade from plastic compression bags. You can choose from three different colors: white, black and blue.

[Well Traveled 8-Piece Compression Packing Cubes: 49.99. View deal.]

Taskin Air Duo Dual-Sided Packing Cubes: You can choose from six different sets of this unique packing cube — color options include black or black and white, depending on the set. What sets the Taskin Air Duo cubes apart from other options is that there are two sides to each cube with a separator in the middle. On one side, they are see-through mesh packing cubes where you can keep your fresh clothing. On the other side, you get an odor and water-resistant pouch with waterproof zippers, where you can store your dirty clothes. This feature is a differentiator, and what reviewers appreciate about these cubes. The divider is flexible, too, so you can get up to 4 inches of clothing on both sides. The cubes also come with a compression zipper in the center, to help you save space. Taskin provides a money-back guarantee on its products, as well as a limited lifetime warranty.

[Taskin Air Duo Dual-Sided Packing Cubes: $64.72 or less. View deal.]

Compass Rose Slim Packing Cubes: This four-pack of slim packing cubes is best suited for people who regularly travel internationally. The cubes are the perfect width for international carry-on luggage sizes, which are often smaller than what’s acceptable with domestic-based airlines. Some reviews say that the cubes are also good for short trips and can hold more than it seems based on how they look. The four cubes are numbered and come in two different colors — red and gray — which can help you keep your belongings organized. The nylon fabric is structured in a way that it retains its rectangular shape and can be stacked in your carry-on bag. A mesh panel on either side of the top of each cube and a carrying handle round out the features.

[Compass Rose Slim Packing Cubes: $32.99. View deal.]

Gonex Compression Packing Cube Set: This four-piece basic packing cube set comes with an extra-large cube, a large cube, a medium cube and a small cube, all of which are designed with clothing in mind. That said, you can include toiletries and other items. The bags are made from nylon, which is both tear- and water-resistant. The extra zipper allows you to expand your cube or compress it, depending on your needs. But users warn of overfilling, which can cause the zipper to snag. The set comes in eight different colors, including apricot, purple, blue and more. Gonex offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty.

[Gonex Compression Packing Cube Set: $42.16 or less. View deal.]

