10 Mistakes to Avoid as an International College Freshman in the U.S.

Misha Bilokur from Ukraine knows a thing or two about the kinds of mistakes to avoid when starting out as a freshman at a U.S. university. His experience so far as a first-year physics major at Princeton University in New Jersey has made him a more independent and resourceful international student.

“Advocate for yourself,” Bilokur says. “Be it a dining hall lady that tries to charge you for re-entering the dining hall after a bathroom break or the registrar’s office that maintains that you have to retake a placement test due to having taken a gap year, you will be amazed at how powerful a friendly explanation or a polite email can be.”

Mistakes happen and are expected, but a little knowledge and preparation can go a long way for an international student. Here are 10 common mistakes that prospective international students can try to avoid when beginning their freshman year at a U.S. college or university.

Mistake 1: Not Booking Flights for Orientation, Move-In

Some colleges offer orientation a few days earlier just for the international students to get settled in and connect with the international student office.

“Early orientations also sometimes include a light tour of the area surrounding the college to help new students familiarize themselves with their new surroundings,” says Gina Wilner, a college planning consultant at Advantage College Planning.

She says orientation is designed to help new students connect socially and learn how to navigate their new home, such as finding classrooms, the health center and computer labs.

“To make the smoothest transition into the academic side of college, it’s incredibly important to have a basic foundation in place,” Wilner says. “As soon as your college sends out messaging with dates for orientation, be sure to book your travel.”

Mistake 2: Forgetting to Call Home When You Arrive

Students may be excited to start their new life in the U.S., but family back home want to know that their loved ones arrived safe and sound.

“International students failing to contact their parents on arrival in the U.S. and/or to their college only exacerbates their parents’ concerns,” says Sarah Lopolito, assistant dean for International Educational Programming and director of the American Language and Culture Institute at Clark University in Massachusetts. “This may lead to a frantic call to university police and other offices as parents try to track down their children.”

She says it’s important to contact family when landing since there will be Wi-Fi at the airport, an amenity that may not be set up yet when you arrive at your new residence.

“Checking in over those first few days will help put their nerves at ease and hopefully help you feel connected during this time of transition as well,” Wilner says.

Mistake 3: Not Getting Money Changed

Experts say it’s wise to travel with some cash and have that money changed to American dollars, especially since some places take cash only.

“Tipping in cash is a common practice, especially if you take a taxi…from the airport to school,” Lopolito says.

Apart from getting money changed, Bilokur recommends getting a credit card.

“If your wallet gets stolen, your money will be perfectly safe as most credit card owners are not liable for fraudulent charges. It also quietly builds your credit score if you’re paying back on time,” Bilokur says.

Mistake 4: Letting Jet Lag Overwhelm You

Jet lag is to be expected as students make their way to a new country, but experts suggest planning accordingly.

“If possible, plan your arrival to allow some time to adjust to a new time zone,” Lopolito says. “Feeling tired and overwhelmed is normal, so expect the adjustment process to take some time. Students can reduce the effects of jet lag by eating at regular mealtimes and drinking plenty of water.”

Mistake 5: Missing Course Registration

Classes can fill up fast, and missing course registration may cause a student to lose out on a needed or desired class.

“Most of the time, freshmen get the worst slots and most courses are already full by your registration time,” says Diana Vicezar from Paraguay, a sophomore studying cognitive science at Pitzer College in California.

To make the most of your slot, Vicezar recommends having a list of all the classes you want to take and at least five additional classes, and to “share it with your academic adviser for feedback.”

Ethan Sawyer, founder of the College Essay Guy website, recommends taking a range of classes in a variety of majors and disciplines your first year. “You never know if the right subject or professor may inspire you in a new major or career path, or at least towards a newer focus,” Sawyer says.

Mistake 6: Buying All Books From the School Bookstore

“College textbooks in the U.S. can be expensive!” Wilner says. “College bookstores offer a few different options for obtaining the required materials for each course. This can include buying brand new books, buying used books or renting books for the semester.”

She says students can borrow textbooks from the school library or buy books online.

“Students can shop around for the best price,” Lopolito says. “Just be sure to check the ISBN to avoid purchasing the incorrect edition.”

Vicezar recommends not buying physical books if not required by your professors. “Ask seniors if you can borrow theirs, or see if the library has free copies.”

Mistake 7: Making Friends Only With Freshmen or Students From Your Country

In her first semester of college, Vicezar says she didn’t speak to anyone in her classes because she thought others would laugh at her accent or think she wasn’t ready for college.

“It turned out that all the students were very kind and understanding,” Vicezar says.

Lopolito says American campuses are known for their diversity and that students from other countries offer new perspectives.

“Students in their sophomore, junior or senior year have more experience and can offer first-year students great advice and insights on navigating school,” Lopolito says.

Wilner recommends international students push themselves to connect with other students.

“Creating relationships with students who are native to the U.S. will give you a broader exposure to our country’s culture and help to expand your perspective,” Wilner says.

Mistake 8: Not Handling Financial Issues

Vicezar says she didn’t know how to open a bank account or get her Social Security number when she first arrived.

“Don’t waste time,” she advises. “Ask your designated school official (DSO) or someone at the international students office to help you with all the requirements as soon as you arrive on campus. Don’t wait for others to do it for you. Take the initiative, ask questions.”

To avoid extra stress and anxiety, Lopolito says, it’s important for international students to make a plan to cover all of their expenses, such as tuition, housing, food, transportation, clothing and entertainment.

“International student visas do not allow for off-campus work in most situations, so students may not be able to earn their own money while abroad at school,” Lopolito says.

Mistake 9: Taking Advice Only From International Students

A school’s international student office is the best resource for all questions an international student may have, experts say.

“Students may receive incorrect information from their peers on important aspects of maintaining their visa status,” Lopolito says. “Students should always check with a school official for questions about employment, full-time course load and travel.”

Mistake 10: Being Underinvolved or Overinvolved

Being underinvolved can keep a student from gaining the full international student experience, but experts recommend not going overboard, either. Instead, create balance when it comes to involvement in school-related activities.

“Overscheduling yourself too much the first year and not creating space in your life and calendar for the initiatives, conversations, classes or ideas that might come up that you may otherwise not have time to enjoy” can be a mistake, Sawyer says.

Vicezar says she joined six clubs in her first semester and felt stretched too thin when trying to manage her time between classes, her job and family, especially since she was at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the end of the semester I decided to prioritize my mental health and left the organizations I couldn’t commit to due to lack of time,” Vicezar says. “I am currently an active member of two clubs and couldn’t be happier.”

