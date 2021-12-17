CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Latest News » Viewpoint: Our time to…

Viewpoint: Our time to give thanks

Washington Business Journal

December 17, 2021, 4:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As this year comes to an end, I have just one word to share with you.

Gratitude.

For me, the period right after Thanksgiving is always a period of reflection and appreciation.

But this year, it hit me particularly hard as I listened to Children’s National Hospital CEO Kurt Newman accept our CEO of the Year award during our Nov. 30 gala. Who among us that night didn’t feel his emotion as he gave thanks with dignity and humility? Listening to him describe what it was like to be in the center of the storm, where lives were on the line, employees were working round the clock and each day seemed to demand a new response — it was a testament to grace, humility, humor and sheer force of commitment. It was impossible to not be thankful for that kind of leadership and, more to the point, that kind of leader.

Newman’s acceptance speech — and those of all our honorees that night — drove home the point that after two years in which fear and adaptation were constant, it’s even more…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up