US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Rocket League Sideswipe, Psyonix LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Cash App, Square, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Spotify New Music and Podcasts, Spotify

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Nomad Sculpt, Stephane Ginier

9. Affinity Designer, Serif Labs

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Rocket League Sideswipe, Psyonix LLC

2. DIY Keyboard 3D, Crazy Labs

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. K-Sniper Challenge, HOMA GAMES

6. YOYO Doll-Dress up Games, YOYO Games

7. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

8. Hulu: Watch TV series & movies, Hulu, LLC

9. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

