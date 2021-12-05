CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Utah

U.S. News & World Report

December 5, 2021, 7:00 PM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 800 K-8 public schools in Utah, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Utah

Sunrise School is a K-5 school in Sandy, Utah, with about 690 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Cottonwood School is a K-6 school in Salt Lake City, Utah, with more than 500 students, 7% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 25-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

Peruvian Park School is a K-5 school in Sandy, Utah, with about 570 students, 26% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 78% did so for reading.

Bonneville School is a K-6 school in Salt Lake City, Utah, with 485 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

Eastwood School is a K-5 school in Salt Lake City, Utah, with about 290 students, 14% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Utah elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Utah

West High is a school serving grades 7-12 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with about 2,830 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 44% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 44% did so for reading.

George Washington Academy is a K-7 charter school in St. George, Utah, with about 1,000 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

North Star Academy is a K-9 charter school in Bluffdale, Utah, with about 530 students, 11% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

Draper Park Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Draper, Utah, with about 1,600 students, 17% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

Monticello High is a school serving grades 7-12 in Monticello, Utah, with about 260 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Utah middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Utah

Lincoln Academy is a K-9 charter school in Pleasant Grove, Utah, with about 900 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 65% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

Edith Bowen Laboratory School is a K-6 charter school in Logan, Utah, with about 360 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

Canyon Rim Academy is a K-6 charter school in Salt Lake City, Utah, with more than 500 students, 12% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading.

George Washington Academy is a K-7 charter school in St. George, Utah, with about 1,000 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

Jefferson Academy is a K-6 charter school in Kaysville, Utah, with about 580 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 63% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Utah charter elementary schools and magnet elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Utah

George Washington Academy is a K-7 charter school in St. George, Utah, with about 1,000 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

North Star Academy is a K-9 charter school in Bluffdale, Utah, with about 530 students, 11% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

Salt Lake Arts Academy is a charter school serving grades 5-8 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with about 400 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy is a charter school serving grades 7-12 in Lindon, Utah, with about 630 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Lincoln Academy is a K-9 charter school in Pleasant Grove, Utah, with about 900 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 65% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Utah charter middle schools and magnet middle schools.

