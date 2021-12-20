Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in South Carolina

U.S. News & World Report has released rankings for K-8 public schools in South Carolina, showing the best public elementary…

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The South Carolina rankings are available for more than 900 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in South Carolina

— East Link Academy is a Chinese language immersion charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 150 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Tigerville Elementary is a PK-5 school in Taylors, South Carolina, with about 325 students, 7% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Meeting Street Academy — Spartanburg is a PK-6 school in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with about 280 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 8-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— Buist Academy is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Charleston, South Carolina, with about 520 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— GREEN Charter School is a PK-12 charter school located in Greenville, South Carolina. It serves approximately 960 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-teacher ratio is 14:1, 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 83% scored at or above that level for reading.

Top Middle Schools in South Carolina

— Sterling School is a PK-8 school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 770 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Buist Academy is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Charleston, South Carolina, with about 520 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— Rollings Middle School of the Arts is a school serving grades 6-8 in Summerville, South Carolina, with about 740 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

— Charleston School of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, with about 1,120 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— GREEN Charter School is a PK-12 charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 960 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in South Carolina

— East Link Academy is a Chinese language immersion charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 150 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— GREEN Charter School is a PK-12 charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 960 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

— Orange Grove Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in Charleston, South Carolina, with 1,170 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

— Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success Charter is a K-8 charter school in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with about 320 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

— Riverview Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Beaufort, South Carolina, with about 700 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in South Carolina

— GREEN Charter School is a PK-12 charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 960 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

— Langston Charter Middle is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Greenville, South Carolina, with 450 students, 22% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

— Palmetto Scholars Academy is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, with about 530 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 70% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

— Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success Charter is a K-8 charter school in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with about 320 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

— Riverview Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Beaufort, South Carolina, with about 700 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in South Carolina

— Buist Academy is a K-8 magnet school in Charleston, South Carolina, with about 520 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— Muller Road Middle is a K-8 magnet school in Blythewood, South Carolina, with about 1,170 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 48% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 56% did so for reading.

— Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Charleston, South Carolina, with 610 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

— Stone Academy is a K-5 magnet school in Greenville, South Carolina, with more than 610 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

— Concord Elementary is a K-5 magnet school located in Anderson, South Carolina. It serves roughly 560 students, 34% of whom are students of color. The student-teacher ratio is 15:1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 72% scored at or above that level for reading.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in South Carolina

— Buist Academy is a K-8 magnet school in Charleston, South Carolina, with about 520 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— Charleston School of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, with about 1,120 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Southwood Academy of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Anderson, South Carolina. It has about 370 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

— Laing Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, with about 1,170 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 69% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— Marrington Middle School of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Goose Creek, South Carolina. It has 435 students, 37% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

