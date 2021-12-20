CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Latest News » Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle…

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in South Carolina

U.S. News & World Report

December 20, 2021, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. News & World Report has released rankings for K-8 public schools in South Carolina, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The South Carolina rankings are available for more than 900 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in South Carolina

East Link Academy is a Chinese language immersion charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 150 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

Tigerville Elementary is a PK-5 school in Taylors, South Carolina, with about 325 students, 7% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

Meeting Street Academy — Spartanburg is a PK-6 school in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with about 280 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 8-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

Buist Academy is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Charleston, South Carolina, with about 520 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

GREEN Charter School is a PK-12 charter school located in Greenville, South Carolina. It serves approximately 960 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-teacher ratio is 14:1, 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 83% scored at or above that level for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top South Carolina elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in South Carolina

Sterling School is a PK-8 school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 770 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

Buist Academy is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Charleston, South Carolina, with about 520 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

Rollings Middle School of the Arts is a school serving grades 6-8 in Summerville, South Carolina, with about 740 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Charleston School of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, with about 1,120 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

GREEN Charter School is a PK-12 charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 960 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top South Carolina middle schools.

[READ: Kids YouTube Channels for Middle-School Parents.]

Top Charter Elementary Schools in South Carolina

East Link Academy is a Chinese language immersion charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 150 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

GREEN Charter School is a PK-12 charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 960 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

Orange Grove Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in Charleston, South Carolina, with 1,170 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success Charter is a K-8 charter school in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with about 320 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

Riverview Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Beaufort, South Carolina, with about 700 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top South Carolina charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in South Carolina

GREEN Charter School is a PK-12 charter school in Greenville, South Carolina, with about 960 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

Langston Charter Middle is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Greenville, South Carolina, with 450 students, 22% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

Palmetto Scholars Academy is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, with about 530 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 70% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success Charter is a K-8 charter school in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with about 320 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

Riverview Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Beaufort, South Carolina, with about 700 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top South Carolina charter middle schools.

[READ: How to Evaluate Private Elementary Schools.]

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in South Carolina

Buist Academy is a K-8 magnet school in Charleston, South Carolina, with about 520 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

Muller Road Middle is a K-8 magnet school in Blythewood, South Carolina, with about 1,170 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 48% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 56% did so for reading.

Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Charleston, South Carolina, with 610 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

Stone Academy is a K-5 magnet school in Greenville, South Carolina, with more than 610 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

Concord Elementary is a K-5 magnet school located in Anderson, South Carolina. It serves roughly 560 students, 34% of whom are students of color. The student-teacher ratio is 15:1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 72% scored at or above that level for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top South Carolina magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in South Carolina

Buist Academy is a K-8 magnet school in Charleston, South Carolina, with about 520 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

Charleston School of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, with about 1,120 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

Southwood Academy of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Anderson, South Carolina. It has about 370 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

Laing Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, with about 1,170 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 69% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

Marrington Middle School of the Arts is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Goose Creek, South Carolina. It has 435 students, 37% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top South Carolina magnet middle schools.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Oklahoma

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in North Carolina

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New York

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in South Carolina originally appeared on usnews.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Oracle buys medical records company behind VA's EHR modernization for $28B

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up