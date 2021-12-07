Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Nevada

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for more than 500 K-8 public schools in Nevada, showing the best public…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for more than 500 K-8 public schools in Nevada, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Nevada

— Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Tamarus is a K-3 charter school in Las Vegas, Nevada, with about 390 students, 64% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Pinecrest Academy Inspirada is a K-8 charter school in Henderson, Nevada, with about 1,190 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Roy Gomm Elementary School is a PK-6 magnet school in Reno, Nevada, with about 460 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Las Vegas, Nevada, with about 1,000 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

— Ted Hunsberger Elementary School is a PK-6 magnet school in Reno, Nevada, with 675 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Nevada

— Mount Rose K-8 School of Languages is a PK-8 school in Reno, Nevada, with 485 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

— Pinecrest Academy St. Rose is a K-8 charter school in Las Vegas, Nevada, with 980 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 78% did so for reading.

— Oasis Academy is a K-12 charter school in Fallon, Nevada, with about 640 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 30-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

— Doral Academy Cactus is a K-8 charter school in Las Vegas, Nevada, with about 1,000 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Nevada

— Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Windmill is a charter school serving grades 4-6 in Henderson, Nevada, with 400 students, 63% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Doral Academy Red Rock is a K-12 charter school in Las Vegas, Nevada, with more than 1,800 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Nevada

— Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Eastgate is a K-8 charter school in Henderson, Nevada, with about 640 students, 63% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 70% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Nevada

— Caughlin Ranch Elementary School is a PK-6 magnet school in Reno, Nevada, with about 560 students, 33% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

— Roger D. Gehring Academy of Science and Technology is a PK-5 magnet school in Las Vegas, Nevada, with about 670 students, 74% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 64% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

— Gordon McCaw Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Henderson, Nevada, with about 740 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 64% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Nevada

— Bob Miller Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Henderson, Nevada, with about 1,700 students, 44% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 28-to-1; 55% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading.

— Hyde Park Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with about 1,630 students, 84% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 25-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 57% did so for reading.

— Darrel C. Swope Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Reno, Nevada, with about 770 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 64% did so for reading.

— Lied STEM Academy is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with about 1,360 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 47% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

— Archie Clayton Pre-AP Academy Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Reno, Nevada, with about 790 students, 57% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 44% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 57% did so for reading.

