Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Kentucky

U.S. News & World Report

December 2, 2021, 7:00 PM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for more than 900 K-8 public schools in Kentucky, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Kentucky

Greathouse/Shryock Traditional is a K-5 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 610 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

Scapa at Bluegrass is a school serving grades 4-8 in Lexington, Kentucky, with about 280 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

Anchorage Independent Public School is a PK-8 school in Anchorage, Kentucky, with about 390 students, 11% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Valley Elementary School is a PK-8 school in Pikeville, Kentucky, with 910 students, 2% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

J. Graham Brown School is a K-12 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 750 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Kentucky elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Kentucky

Scapa at Bluegrass is a school serving grades 4-8 in Lexington, Kentucky, with about 280 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

J. Graham Brown School is a K-12 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 750 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Barret Traditional Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Louisville, Kentucky. It has about 640 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Anchorage Independent Public School is a PK-8 school in Anchorage, Kentucky, with about 390 students, 11% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

South Warren Middle School is a school serving grades 7-8 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with about 750 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Kentucky middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Kentucky

Greathouse/Shryock Traditional is a K-5 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 610 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

J. Graham Brown School is a K-12 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 750 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Audubon Traditional Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 620 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 69% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

Brandeis Elementary is a PK-5 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 530 students, 75% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 64% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

Schaffner Traditional Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 590 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 63% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Kentucky magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Kentucky

J. Graham Brown School is a K-12 magnet school in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 750 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Barret Traditional Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Louisville, Kentucky. It has about 640 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Jefferson County Traditional Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 920 students, 51% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 65% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Noe Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Louisville, Kentucky, with 1,350 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

Meyzeek Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 1,080 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Kentucky magnet middle schools.

