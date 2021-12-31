The week in bankruptcies: 3 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended Dec. 24, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings. Year to date through Dec. 24, the court recorded 115 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 3% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Federal City Caterers Inc. filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection December 10, 2021, in the District of Maryland.

The debtor listed an address of 4088 Howard Ave. #B, Kensington, and is represented in court by attorney David E. Lynn. Federal City Caterers Inc. listed assets up to $0 and debts up to…