Police: Warrants issued for NC man wanted in 3 deaths

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in a northeastern North Carolina city have obtained murder warrants against a local man formally sought for the deaths of three people earlier this month, including a 3-year-old girl. An Elizabeth City police news release Friday said that Rickey Lewis Etheridge Jr. is now formally wanted in the Dec. 2 shooting deaths, and is considered armed and dangerous.” Police arriving to a report of gunshots at Perry and Jordan streets found several people wounded. Those who died were Jaquan White of Elizabeth City and De‘Shay Berry and Allura Pledger, both of Manteo. A police officer said Saturday the case is still an “active investigation.”

