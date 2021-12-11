CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Police: Warrants issued for NC man wanted in 3 deaths

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 9:24 PM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in a northeastern North Carolina city have obtained murder warrants against a local man formally sought for the deaths of three people earlier this month, including a 3-year-old girl.  An Elizabeth City police news release Friday said that Rickey Lewis Etheridge Jr. is now formally wanted in the Dec. 2 shooting deaths, and is considered armed and dangerous.” Police arriving to a report of gunshots at Perry and Jordan streets found several people wounded. Those who died were Jaquan White of Elizabeth City and De‘Shay Berry and Allura Pledger, both of Manteo. A police officer said Saturday the case is still an “active investigation.”

