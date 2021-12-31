Police ID man who was fatally shot by police in Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have identified a man who was fatally shot by police during a…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have identified a man who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in Silver Spring. The office of Maryland’s attorney general identified him Friday as Osman Sesay of Silver Spring. Police said the 27-year-old pointed his gun at the officers before they shot him Wednesday morning. The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Division of Maryland’s Attorney General’s Office. The division was created as part of police reform legislation called the Maryland Police Accountability Act. The officers who were involved are part of the Montgomery County Police Department. Their body-worn cameras were active during the incident. The Independent Investigations Division said it will generally release such footage within 14 days.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.