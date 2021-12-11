Police: 15-year-old critically wounded in Delaware city

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s largest city say a 15-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after being…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s largest city say a 15-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after being shot. A police news release says officer found the wounded teenager around midday Saturday, and that she was taken to the hospital. The department was seeking information about what happened from the public. The News Journal of Wilmington reports a fatal shooting occurred along the same block of the street where the girl was found less than two weeks ago. The newspaper says almost 150 people have been shot in Wilmington this year, with homicides in the city at an all-time high.

