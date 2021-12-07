CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
New University of Richmond course take a student-driven product from ideation to revenue in less than a year

Washington Business Journal

December 7, 2021, 8:00 AM

For the past semester, 16 University of Richmond students have participated in the year-long Bench Top Innovations “Creating and Commercializing Culinary Magic” course that has them innovating in the kitchen.

The course is a university pilot program that uses experiential learning to teach students what it’s like to be real-life entrepreneurs. Throughout Bench Top Innovations, students have worked to ideate and develop innovative yet practical food or beverage products for commercialization. 

University of Richmond’s Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative (CIE), in partnership with the Robins School of Business, launched the first-of-its kind Bench Top Innovation course at UR. 

The class was created by Dr. Joel Mier, a marketing lecturer at UR, along with entrepreneur-in-residence Shane Emmett. Both are with the university’s Robins School of Business. 

Mier said, “a phenomenal growth in student interest in entrepreneurship” led to the Bench Top Innovations…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

