Museums to seek public input on Confederate monuments’ fate

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 10:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — History museums in Virginia are working on plans for how they’ll seek the public’s input on what to do with Richmond’s Confederate monuments. WRIC reported Thursday that surveys will possibly be sent out. The museums may also invite other community organizations to participate. City and state officials announced a tentative plan on Thursday to transfer ownership of the city’s now mostly removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. It will work with The Valentine museum of Richmond. Greg Werkheiser is the Black History Museum’s legal counsel. He said it wants to “take a creative approach” to meeting people “where they are” on the issue. The community engagement plan is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

