The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund 16964.93 + .63 + .30 + 12.28

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2459.15 + .29 + .24 – .37

Emerging Markets 429.73 + .81 + .37 – 2.35

Equity Income Fund 17491.16 + .68 + .11 + 22.16

GNMA 778.78 + .03 + .06 – 1.19

General Municipal Debt 1536.64 – .03 + .02 + 2.78

Gold Fund 360.57 + 1.23 + 5.80 – 11.97

High Current Yield 2598.39 + .24 + .54 + 5.52

High Yield Municipal 744.55 – .02 + .05 + 5.90

International Fund 2486.37 + .73 + 1.08 + 9.72

Science and Technology Fund 5751.97 + 1.50 + .74 + 19.12

Short Investment Grade 389.53 – .03 + .03 + .04

Short Municipal 193.15 – .04 – .01 + .19

US Government 728.13 + .12 + .13 – 1.91

