The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund + 11.08

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2448.16 – .63 – .80 – .82

Emerging Markets 418.20 – 1.70 – 2.64 – 4.97

Equity Income Fund 17133.19 – 1.33 – 1.24 + 19.66

GNMA 779.03 – .05 + .02 – 1.15

General Municipal Debt 1536.72 + .02 + .03 + 2.79

Gold Fund 352.99 – .09 + .94 – 13.83

High Current Yield 2585.70 – .10 – .09 + 5.01

High Yield Municipal 744.68 + .02 + .03 + 5.92

International Fund 2432.78 – .72 – 1.38 + 7.35

Science and Technology Fund 5482.09 – 1.42 – 3.00 + 13.53

Short Investment Grade 389.65 – .02 + .07

Short Municipal 193.20 + .01 + .22

US Government 728.50 – .14 – .10 – 1.86

