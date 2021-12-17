CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16783.61 – .63 – 1.06 + 11.08

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2463.59 + .24 + .34 – .19

Emerging Markets 425.03 – .60 – 2.55 – 3.42

Equity Income Fund 17378.88 – .95 – .29 + 21.38

GNMA 779.43 + .02 + .16 – 1.10

General Municipal Debt 1536.40 + .01 + .03 + 2.77

Gold Fund 353.30 – .16 + .96 – 13.75

High Current Yield 2589.26 + .06 + 5.15

High Yield Municipal 744.42 + .04 + 5.88

International Fund 2448.72 – 1.19 – 1.79 + 8.05

Science and Technology Fund 5471.21 – 1.37 – 4.79 + 13.31

Short Investment Grade 389.72 – .02 + .07 + .09

Short Municipal 193.19 + .02 + .01 + .21

US Government 730.03 + .27 + .45 – 1.66

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up