Balanced Fund 16783.61 – .63 – 1.06 + 11.08
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2463.59 + .24 + .34 – .19
Emerging Markets 425.03 – .60 – 2.55 – 3.42
Equity Income Fund 17378.88 – .95 – .29 + 21.38
GNMA 779.43 + .02 + .16 – 1.10
General Municipal Debt 1536.40 + .01 + .03 + 2.77
Gold Fund 353.30 – .16 + .96 – 13.75
High Current Yield 2589.26 + .06 + 5.15
High Yield Municipal 744.42 + .04 + 5.88
International Fund 2448.72 – 1.19 – 1.79 + 8.05
Science and Technology Fund 5471.21 – 1.37 – 4.79 + 13.31
Short Investment Grade 389.72 – .02 + .07 + .09
Short Municipal 193.19 + .02 + .01 + .21
US Government 730.03 + .27 + .45 – 1.66
