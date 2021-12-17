Balanced Fund 16783.61 – .63 – 1.06 + 11.08 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2463.59 + .24 + .34 – .19 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16783.61 – .63 – 1.06 + 11.08

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2463.59 + .24 + .34 – .19

Emerging Markets 425.03 – .60 – 2.55 – 3.42

Equity Income Fund 17378.88 – .95 – .29 + 21.38

GNMA 779.43 + .02 + .16 – 1.10

General Municipal Debt 1536.40 + .01 + .03 + 2.77

Gold Fund 353.30 – .16 + .96 – 13.75

High Current Yield 2589.26 + .06 + 5.15

High Yield Municipal 744.42 + .04 + 5.88

International Fund 2448.72 – 1.19 – 1.79 + 8.05

Science and Technology Fund 5471.21 – 1.37 – 4.79 + 13.31

Short Investment Grade 389.72 – .02 + .07 + .09

Short Municipal 193.19 + .02 + .01 + .21

US Government 730.03 + .27 + .45 – 1.66

-0-

