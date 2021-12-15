Balanced Fund 16929.26 + .70 – .27 + 12.05
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2453.26 – .35 – .02 – .61
Emerging Markets 427.04 – .35 – 2.52 – 2.96
Equity Income Fund 17410.91 + .63 + .34 + 21.60
GNMA 778.30 – .05 – .01 – 1.25
General Municipal Debt 1536.32 – .01 + .04 + 2.76
Gold Fund 340.79 – 1.31 – 4.96 – 16.80
High Current Yield 2586.48 + .08 – .14 + 5.04
High Yield Municipal 744.68 + .02 + .09 + 5.92
International Fund 2480.55 + 1.26 – 1.19 + 9.46
Science and Technology Fund 5731.65 + 2.88 – 1.77 + 18.70
Short Investment Grade 389.38 – .03 + .01
Short Municipal 193.17 – .01 + .20
US Government 727.55 – .14 + .20 – 1.99
