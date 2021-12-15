Balanced Fund 16929.26 + .70 – .27 + 12.05 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2453.26 – .35 – .02 – .61 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16929.26 + .70 – .27 + 12.05

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2453.26 – .35 – .02 – .61

Emerging Markets 427.04 – .35 – 2.52 – 2.96

Equity Income Fund 17410.91 + .63 + .34 + 21.60

GNMA 778.30 – .05 – .01 – 1.25

General Municipal Debt 1536.32 – .01 + .04 + 2.76

Gold Fund 340.79 – 1.31 – 4.96 – 16.80

High Current Yield 2586.48 + .08 – .14 + 5.04

High Yield Municipal 744.68 + .02 + .09 + 5.92

International Fund 2480.55 + 1.26 – 1.19 + 9.46

Science and Technology Fund 5731.65 + 2.88 – 1.77 + 18.70

Short Investment Grade 389.38 – .03 + .01

Short Municipal 193.17 – .01 + .20

US Government 727.55 – .14 + .20 – 1.99

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.