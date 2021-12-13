Balanced Fund 16991.01 + .16 + 1.28 + 12.46
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2465.41 + .42 – .22 – .12
Emerging Markets 429.86 – 1.44 + .35 – 2.32
Equity Income Fund 17367.28 – .36 + 1.21 + 21.30
GNMA 778.89 + .09 – .06 – 1.17
General Municipal Debt 1536.17 + .02 – .01 + 2.75
Gold Fund 349.43 – .15 – .91 – 14.69
High Current Yield 2589.18 + .06 + .35 + 5.15
High Yield Municipal 744.47 + .04 + .05 + 5.89
International Fund 2465.45 – 1.12 + .59 + 8.79
Science and Technology Fund 5641.02 – 1.84 + 1.31 + 16.83
Short Investment Grade 389.49 + .01 – .01 + .03
Short Municipal 193.17 – .01 + .20
US Government 728.16 + .19 – .31 – 1.91
