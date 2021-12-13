CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
December 13, 2021

Balanced Fund 16991.01 + .16 + 1.28 + 12.46

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2465.41 + .42 – .22 – .12

Emerging Markets 429.86 – 1.44 + .35 – 2.32

Equity Income Fund 17367.28 – .36 + 1.21 + 21.30

GNMA 778.89 + .09 – .06 – 1.17

General Municipal Debt 1536.17 + .02 – .01 + 2.75

Gold Fund 349.43 – .15 – .91 – 14.69

High Current Yield 2589.18 + .06 + .35 + 5.15

High Yield Municipal 744.47 + .04 + .05 + 5.89

International Fund 2465.45 – 1.12 + .59 + 8.79

Science and Technology Fund 5641.02 – 1.84 + 1.31 + 16.83

Short Investment Grade 389.49 + .01 – .01 + .03

Short Municipal 193.17 – .01 + .20

US Government 728.16 + .19 – .31 – 1.91

