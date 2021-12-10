CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:49 PM

Balanced Fund 16963.47 + .37 + 1.77 + 12.27

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.10 – .09 – 1.05 – .53

Emerging Markets 435.62 – .42 + 2.09 – 1.01

Equity Income Fund 17322.55 + .13 + 2.33 + 20.98

GNMA 778.20 – .01 – .18 – 1.26

General Municipal Debt 1535.96 + .02 + .04 + 2.74

Gold Fund 348.73 – .61 + .13 – 14.86

High Current Yield 2588.51 + .01 + .60 + 5.12

High Yield Municipal 744.25 + .03 + .04 + 5.86

International Fund 2479.52 – .52 + 1.93 + 9.41

Science and Technology Fund 5743.20 + 1.16 + 3.59 + 18.94

Short Investment Grade 389.49 + .05 – .03 + .03

Short Municipal 193.17 + .01 – .01 + .20

US Government 726.72 – .02 – .86 – 2.10

