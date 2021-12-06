CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund 16776.80 + .65 – .42 + 11.04

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2470.61 – .43 + .69 + .09

Emerging Markets 428.30 + .37 – .41 – 2.68

Equity Income Fund 17159.45 + 1.36 + .17 + 19.85

GNMA 779.19 – .06 – .06 – 1.13

General Municipal Debt 1536.15 + .05 + .22 + 2.75

Gold Fund 352.65 + 1.25 – 3.60 – 13.91

High Current Yield 2580.15 + .27 + .56 + 4.78

High Yield Municipal 744.07 + .01 + .26 + 5.83

International Fund 2450.73 + .74 – .13 + 8.14

Science and Technology Fund 5562.85 + .34 – 4.59 + 15.21

Short Investment Grade 389.50 – .02 – .09 + .03

Short Municipal 193.18 + .02 + .21

US Government 731.07 – .27 + .41 – 1.52

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

