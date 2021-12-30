Delaware governor announces new state of emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor announced a new emergency declaration as the state works to relieve pressure on strained…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor announced a new emergency declaration as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge. Gov. John Carney says the new state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response and allow National Guard members to work as nursing assistants as some patients are moved to skilled nursing facilities. About 100 Guard members are being trained as certified nursing assistants. Carney says Delaware is reporting 454 people hospitalized Thursday, and the state is now on pace to surpass the peak of 474 reached in January. Carney called on people to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and rethink plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

