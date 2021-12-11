Authorities: Baltimore city worker fatally shot outside home

BALTIMORE — Officials and residents in a northeast Baltimore neighbor say a city employee was shot to death while loading…

BALTIMORE — Officials and residents in a northeast Baltimore neighbor say a city employee was shot to death while loading his young children into a car. The Baltimore Sun reports that Department of Public Works employee Jake Rogers was shot Thursday morning outside his home. The newspaper cited a reward flyer, a government spokesman and a database. Neighbors say Rogers was getting his three children into a minivan when someone approached him and shot him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The newspaper says the death marked the 320th killing in Baltimore this year — that’s a little higher than this time last year.

