Authorities: Baltimore city worker fatally shot outside home

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 1:35 PM

BALTIMORE — Officials and residents in a northeast Baltimore neighbor say a city employee was shot to death while loading his young children into a car. The Baltimore Sun reports that Department of Public Works employee Jake Rogers was shot Thursday morning outside his home. The newspaper cited a reward flyer, a government spokesman and a database. Neighbors say Rogers was getting his three children into a minivan when someone approached him and shot him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The newspaper says the death marked the 320th killing in Baltimore this year — that’s a little higher than this time last year. 

