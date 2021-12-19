AP Top Political News at 3:54 a.m. EST The Associated Press

How COVID-19 upended Blinken’s diplomatic mission Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife Ransomware persists even as…

How COVID-19 upended Blinken’s diplomatic mission Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife Ransomware persists even as high-profile attacks have slowed Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: ‘Joe Biden won’ OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10 EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates? Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021 Toughest sentence yet for any Capitol rioter: over 5 years What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden’s $2T bill In SC, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.