AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: ‘Joe Biden won’

Toughest sentence yet for any Capitol rioter: over 5 years

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden’s $2T bill

In SC, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform

Harris sharply defends Biden in interview with Charlamagne

Stone says he invoked 5th amendment at Jan. 6 deposition

Manchin’s child tax credit stance draws criticism back home

Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach, study shows

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

