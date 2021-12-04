CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Top Political News at 12:37 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

Time is no ally as Dems strain to finish Biden’s $2T bill

Jan. 6 panel postpones deposition with former DOJ official

Biden signs stopgap funding bill to keep government running

AP Source: NSO Group spyware used to hack State employees

Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline

Sanders to Biden: Cut back looming Medicare premium hike

EPA head: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’

Hoarse Biden says it’s just a cold he caught from grandson

