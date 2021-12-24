HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

For GOP, national party line trumps bringing home the bacon

40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more

Georgia election workers file second suit over fraud claims

$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements

US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure bill

US delays intelligence center targeting foreign influence

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169

Latest News

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

