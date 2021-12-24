AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EST

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records
Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research
For GOP, national party line trumps bringing home the bacon
40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more
Georgia election workers file second suit over fraud claims
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure bill
US delays intelligence center targeting foreign influence
High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements
More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.