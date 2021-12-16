CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

White House pushes GOP to end blockade of ambassador picks

AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T Dem bill

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassadors

Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial

Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

Election reviews persist despite no evidence of rigged vote

US health tab hit $4T as gov’t opened spigot to fight COVID

US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination

Congress OKs bill giving Capitol Police power to call troops

