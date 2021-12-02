CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Top Political News at 1:38 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

AP: US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world

Virginia House control in balance as vote recount begins

In Atlanta, underdog Andre Dickens rises to mayor’s office

Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

Remarks by 9 justices indicate how they lean on abortion

US defense chief slams China’s drive for hypersonic weapons

