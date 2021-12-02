Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt
What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?
GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
AP: US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world
Virginia House control in balance as vote recount begins
In Atlanta, underdog Andre Dickens rises to mayor’s office
Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Remarks by 9 justices indicate how they lean on abortion
US defense chief slams China’s drive for hypersonic weapons
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.