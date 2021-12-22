CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge

Biden vows he, Manchin will ‘get something done’ on $2T bill

US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras

Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel’s request for interview

He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK

DOJ says inmates on home confinement can stay out of prison

Secret Service: Nearly $100B stolen in pandemic relief funds

Federal watchdog: Trump’s USDA overpaid corn farmers by $3B

Man who joined Capitol melee gets nearly 4 years in prison

Biden administration moves to expand solar power on US land

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up