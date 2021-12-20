CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill

Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world’

Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID

Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies

How COVID-19 upended Blinken’s diplomatic mission

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Ransomware persists even as high-profile attacks have slowed

