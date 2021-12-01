CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:13 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Abortion debate epicenter: Mississippi clinic stays open

Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments

Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official

Conservatives eagerly await Supreme Court abortion arguments

Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to withhold records

EXPLAINER: What’s next for Trump’s privilege fight?

US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

Rep. Omar urges House GOP to address ‘anti-Muslim hatred’

GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director

Councilman Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayor race over Moore

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train

Why the new DHS cyber talent management system was nearly 7 years in the making

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up