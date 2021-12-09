Talks on Ukraine would pose challenge of their own for Biden
Biden to decry democracy ‘recession’ at White House summit
Biden to pay tribute to ‘American giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol
US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence
Pence navigates Trump’s shadow during New Hampshire visit
Manchin says he wouldn’t defy parliamentarian on immigration
Can democracy still deliver? Biden convening global summit
Senate rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses
Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case
Progressive Democrats pressure Pelosi to discipline Boebert
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.