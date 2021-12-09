CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Talks on Ukraine would pose challenge of their own for Biden

Biden to decry democracy ‘recession’ at White House summit

Biden to pay tribute to ‘American giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

Pence navigates Trump’s shadow during New Hampshire visit

Manchin says he wouldn’t defy parliamentarian on immigration

Can democracy still deliver? Biden convening global summit

Senate rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

Progressive Democrats pressure Pelosi to discipline Boebert

