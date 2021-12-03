CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
December 3, 2021

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

EPA head tours embattled communities, says help on the way

Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP’s virus barbs

Supreme Court abortion hearing raises questions for senators

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Few want Roe overturned, but abortion opinions vary widely

Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

Preview of ‘a post-Roe world’ in Texas over abortion access

‘We just feel it’: Racism plagues US military academies

Democrats hope threat to abortion rights will rouse voters

Latest News

