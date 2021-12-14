AP Top Political News at 1:09 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine…

Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine Manchin hits Dems’ $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians AP seeks answers from US gov’t on tracking of journalists WH aims to restore faith in government by improving services Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific Medicare urged to flex its power and slash back premium hike One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.