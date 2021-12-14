CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

Manchin hits Dems’ $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians

AP seeks answers from US gov’t on tracking of journalists

WH aims to restore faith in government by improving services

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific

Medicare urged to flex its power and slash back premium hike

One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost

